  4. Rubina Dilaik to Nikki Tamboli: Here's what the Bigg Boss 14 contestants have been up to

Rubina Dilaik to Nikki Tamboli: Here's what the Bigg Boss 14 contestants have been up to

Bigg Boss 14 contestants gained a lot of fame due to the series. Read ahead to take a look at what they are engaged in these days.
3939 reads Mumbai
    Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality television series in India. This television game show is the Indian version of the Dutch reality series, Big Brother. The Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan has been hosting the series for over a decade. The plot of the game show revolves around a house where celebrities are put together in one house. These participants are then given different tasks to perform and are also given an opportunity to nominate the housemates they don’t like in order to get eliminated from the house. Bigg Boss has completed 14 seasons and has been one of the highest TRP rated series on television. Bigg Boss 14 was a very successful season. This is what the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are up to now that their fans and followers would definitely want to know about. Read ahead to take a look.

    Eijaz Khan

    Eijaz Khan is considered to be a logical person and his aggressive and strong nature created buzz. The actor is nowadays creating digital content with girlfriend, Pavitra Punia, whom he met on Bigg Boss 14. He also has a project lined up.

    Nikki Tamboli

    Nikki Tamboli had faced a lot of backlash for her misbehaviour with other contestants but the audience slowly started to understand the South actor and made her one of the finalists of the series. Currently, Nikki Tamboli is a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was shooting for the same in Cape Town.

    Aly Goni

    Aly Goni entered the BB 14 house to support his “best friend” Jasmin Bhasin, and ended up as one of the top players of the series. Aly Goni has appeared in several music videos ever since.

    Jasmin Bhasin

    Jasmin Bhasin was already a well-known name in the television industry and her popularity has increased more after appearing in Bigg Boss 14. Jasmine Bhasin has appeared in music videos and other web content after Bigg Boss 14.

    Abhinav Shukla

    Abhinav Shukla is considered as one of the calmest and most intelligent players inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He is currently a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was been shooting for the same in Cape Town.

    Kavita Kaushik

    Kavita Kaushik made the headlines for the controversies she created inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and for her voluntary exit from the house. The actor has been low-key ever since the series went off-air.

    Jaan Kumar Sanu

    Jaan Kumar Sanu was everyone’s favourite inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He is all set to make a great career for himself in the music industry and is working towards it.

    Pavitra Punia

    Pavitra Punia made the headlines for her “love affair” with Eijaz Khan inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The couple started dating during the series.

    Rahul Vaidya

    Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runner-up of the series and was praised for his true personality. He is currently a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and has been shooting for the same in Cape Town.

    Rubina Dilaik

    Rubina Dilaik is the winner of Bigg Boss 14 who impressed many with her strong and bold personality. Currently, Rubina Dilaik in the series Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

