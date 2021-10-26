5 pictures that prove Rubina Dilaik is a true nature enthusiast

    Gorgeous actress and Himach beauty, Rubina Dilaik is among the leading actresses of the television industry. The actress made her mark from her first show Chhoti Bahu, and she proved her acting skills in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from acting the, actress is an avid traveller. She loves to go to trips whenever she gets time off from shoot, along with her favourite travel buddy Abhinav Shukla. Take a look her picture from the hills as she is seen standing near a waterfall.

    The actress was seen enjoying the beautiful natural scenery with rich green surroundings, including hills and valleys.

    The actress is seen in a beautiful green surrounding with her husband as she wrote in the caption, “Coming LIVE TOMORROW 6pm IST coz We @ashukla09 wanted to tell you How Fortunate we are to have Your love and support.”

    In the picture, she is seen on a cruise with her husband Abhinav as she shared, “One month of not being in your arms....... ohh! I miss you @ashukla09”

    In the picture, she is seen enjoying a beach vacation with hubby as she had donner a gorgeous blue outfit.

