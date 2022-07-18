5 Times Abhinav Shukla proved Rubina Dilaik is his perfect travel buddy

Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most popular couples in the telly world. Rubina and Abhinav have often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. But considering immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry. Rubina and Abhinav often grab the limelight as the lovebirds never fail to express their feelings to each other publicly. The couple is very fond of travelling and whenever they get time, they prefer to go on vacations.
Photo Credit : Abhinav Shukla instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame couple is seen living their best life as they enjoy their trip to Dubai. Rubina looks stunner in a floral short dress as the couple clicks selfie after lunch.
Here, the couple is seen enjoying a romantic date on a park bench. Rubina looks gorgeous in a monochrome dress and Abhinav has sported a beachy look.
The duo is seen enjoying the snow and beautiful mountains as stand close to each other during their trip to Leh Ladakh.
In the picture, the couple is seen having a great time at the beach. Rubina looks beautiful in off shoulder crop top and denim shorts.
In the picture, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame actors are seen in a relaxed mood as they unwind with a good meal by the beach.