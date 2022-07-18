5 Times Abhinav Shukla proved Rubina Dilaik is his perfect travel buddy

1 / 6

Rubina Dilaik is his perfect travel buddy of Abhinav

Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most popular couples in the telly world. Rubina and Abhinav have often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. But considering immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry. Rubina and Abhinav often grab the limelight as the lovebirds never fail to express their feelings to each other publicly. The couple is very fond of travelling and whenever they get time, they prefer to go on vacations.

Photo Credit : Abhinav Shukla instagram