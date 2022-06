1 / 6

Rubina Dilaik wearing oxidized jewellery

Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media for her excellent acting skills and fashionable looks. The actress became a popular name after her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 will her husband Abhinav Shukla, and emerged as the winner of the season. In the show, she was appreciated for her strong personality and her fashionable looks. Rubina Dilaik has a special liking for oxidized jewellery and here are few looks of the diva proving the same.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram