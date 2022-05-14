5 Times Rubina Dilaik amazed her fans with her off-shoulder outfits

Updated on May 14, 2022 06:53 PM IST   |  3.4K
   
    Rubina Dilaik off-shoulder outfits

    Rubina Dilaik is among the most popular actresses in the telly industry who won the hearts of the audience with her stunning acting in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was also part of Bigg Boss 14, where she entered along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She was the winner of the season. The actress is quite popular on social media for her spectacular fashion sense and her fans love to see her experiment with different styles. The actress is very fond of off-shoulder outfits and here are glimpses of a few.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram

    Off-shoulder navy jumpsuit

    In the post shared by the actress, Rubina Dilaik has sported an off-shoulder body fit navy blue jumpsuit. She has paired it with a stunning pearls statement necklace and stylish beige footwear.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram

    Studded corset saree blouse

    The actress has redefined the simple saree look with the glamorous studded off-shoulder corset blouse, which she paired with a solid lavender saree. She paired the look with beaded statement earrings.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram

    Charming floral dress

    The actress has sported a countryside look with an off-shoulder floral dress and a statement necklace. Her hair is open and lighted curled.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram

    Purple vogue gown

    Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik is looking ruthlessly beautiful in a purple shimmery off-shoulder gown. It has beautiful puffy half sleeves for arms. She paired it with statement gold-toned earrings.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram

    Off-shoulder casual crop top

    In the picture, Chhoti Bahu actress is looking stylish in a printed off-shoulder crop top and high waist ripped denims. She paired the look with a statement choker necklace and brown pointed heels.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram