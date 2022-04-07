5 times Rubina Dilaik displayed her love for statement accessories

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the Telly industry. She became a household with her spectacular acting in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress later took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, along with her husband and she emerged as the winner of the season. The actress is also quite popular for her unique fashion sense. She can easily and gracefully sport both traditional attire and western outfits. Rubina is also fond of stylish jewellery and we are amazed by her fashionable jewellery collection. Here is a glimpse into some of her stylish looks.
Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram
In the picture, Rubina has opted for a retro look in shades of pink. She had sported a pink polka dot skirt with a lavender blazer having all over pearl work. She has paired it with long beaded statement earrings in shades of white and pink.
The actress had sported an enchanted diva look in which she has sported snake-shaped armbands, a gold-toned waistband, a gold-toned choker and head accessory. She also had beads in her hair.
For the pictures, Rubina has sported a studded crown with pink floral detailing. It also has a designer mang tika which is also studded with shimmery stones.
For the looks, she has sported silver oxidized jewellery which includes a designed head accessory, stylish rings and statement earrings.
In the post, Rubina has sported blud beads head accessory. The beautiful headband is attached to her beaded earrings. She has also sported a multi-layer necklace in shades of blue and gold.
