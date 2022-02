1 / 5

Rubina look 1

Rubina Dilaik has been stealing the hearts of her fans with her fashionable looks in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She was highly appreciated in the show for her different styling. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Rubina Dilaik often shares pictures and videos of her different looks on social media. In this picture, she has worn a black motif work saree and paired it with multiple necklaces and golden jhumkas. She had worn traditional bangles and put on dark makeup. She had long eyeliner with maroon lipstick and red bindi.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram