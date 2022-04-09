5 Times Rubina Dilaik mesmerised us with her beach looks

Rubina Dilaik is a popular actress and has been part of numerous successful shows. She has done several hit shows like Choti Bahu, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, etc. Rubina took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The audience liked the real personality of the actress on the show and appreciated her fashion sense. The actress loves to go on beach vacations when she is not working. Here are 5 fabulous looks of the actress in beachwear.
Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram
In the picture, the actress is flaunting her curves in a green monokini. Her hair is tied up and she sported black sunglasses. She captioned it as, “Soaking in the Vibe …!”
The actress has sported a bright red bikini along with a scarf and sunglasses. She has accentuated the look with a beaded choker.
In the pic, Rubina is seen sitting on the beach. She has sported a black bikini along with a black net sarong. Her hair is tied up and she paired the look with colourful hoops.
In the picture, Rubina Dilaik is seen having the best time of her life as she enjoys the beach in the Maldives.
The actress is seen having a gala time with her husband on the beach. She has worn a blue bikini and blue shorts, along with a shrug.
