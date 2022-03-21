5 times Rubina Dilaik showcased her immense love for sarees and designer blouses

1 / 5

Rubina saree 1

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most fashionable actresses in the TV industry. She rose to fame with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was loved by the audience for her strong personality and impeccable fashion sense. The actress often makes headlines with her experimental styling and designer outfits. The actress has immense love for traditional wear including suits and saree. Here are five looks of the actress in a beautiful saree which she paired with stylish blouses. In the picture, Rubina has sported a beautiful colorful saree with an off-shoulder blouse with puffy sleeves. She captioned, “Ate Jalebis guilt free and then clicked pictures just to make sure, those calories didn’t hit fast”.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram