All the times Rubina Dilaik shared gorgeous photos sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin

Rubina Dilaik's zero makeup looks

Rubina Dilaik is one of the popular and most loved actresses of the TV industry. The actress is popularly known for playing Radhika in Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina also played the role of Divya in Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. She portrayed the role of Sita in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and played the role of Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju. She has achieved success on her own terms. In Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, she played the role of a transgender and shared screen space with Vivian Dsena. Several hearts were broken when Rubina decided to quit the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rubina opened up about quitting the show and said that while she loves challenges, she likes to take the responsibility of the show and not be on the adjacent seat and with the leap, her role was of secondary importance which is why she decided to part notes on a happy note. On the personal end, Rubina is very active on social media. She loves keeping her fans updated and entertained. She has been keeping her million fans updated about her quarantine routine. From sharing throwback photos to no makeup, Rubina's social media posts are a perfect treat to her fans. The actress allows her skin to breathe and loves flaunting her flawless skin. On that note, check out her photos sans makeup.

