Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Rubina Dilaik
/
All the times Rubina Dilaik shared gorgeous photos sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin

All the times Rubina Dilaik shared gorgeous photos sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin

From sharing throwback photos to no makeup, Rubina Dilaik's social media posts are a perfect treat to her fans. The actress allows her skin to breathe and loves flaunting her flawless skin. On that note, check out her photos sans makeup.
3113 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Rubina Dilaik's zero makeup looks

    Rubina Dilaik's zero makeup looks

    Rubina Dilaik is one of the popular and most loved actresses of the TV industry. The actress is popularly known for playing Radhika in Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina also played the role of Divya in Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. She portrayed the role of Sita in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and played the role of Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju. She has achieved success on her own terms. In Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, she played the role of a transgender and shared screen space with Vivian Dsena. Several hearts were broken when Rubina decided to quit the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rubina opened up about quitting the show and said that while she loves challenges, she likes to take the responsibility of the show and not be on the adjacent seat and with the leap, her role was of secondary importance which is why she decided to part notes on a happy note. On the personal end, Rubina is very active on social media. She loves keeping her fans updated and entertained. She has been keeping her million fans updated about her quarantine routine. From sharing throwback photos to no makeup, Rubina's social media posts are a perfect treat to her fans. The actress allows her skin to breathe and loves flaunting her flawless skin. On that note, check out her photos sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The actress aced the no makeup look in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Beach baby

    Beach baby

    The actress' love for travelling knows no bounds.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Beautiful just the way she is

    Beautiful just the way she is

    Rubina certainly knows how to pull off a no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Nerdy look

    Nerdy look

    What do you have to say about this look of the actress?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Flawless

    Flawless

    The actress loves to show off her natural beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress' post workout selfie will motivate you to hit the gym.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Foodie

    Foodie

    Rubina loves chilling at home sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    She looks as good sans makeup as she does with makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kajal Aggarwal\'s vibrant saree to geeky mood; When the South star made headlines with her airport looks
Kajal Aggarwal's vibrant saree to geeky mood; When the South star made headlines with her airport looks
Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor\'s most stylish moments; Check THROWBACK photos
Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's most stylish moments; Check THROWBACK photos
Best of the Week: From Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor\'s snap, Deepika\'s tennis skills to Kiara\'s lunch pic
Best of the Week: From Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's snap, Deepika's tennis skills to Kiara's lunch pic
Disha Patani Birthday Special: From BTS of her movies to family snaps; Check out rare PHOTOS of the actress
Disha Patani Birthday Special: From BTS of her movies to family snaps; Check out rare PHOTOS of the actress
Sanaya Irani\'s THROWBACK vacay photos will leave you green with envy
Sanaya Irani's THROWBACK vacay photos will leave you green with envy
When Sara Ali Khan carried her own luggage at the airport & her humble act won millions of hearts; Check PICS
When Sara Ali Khan carried her own luggage at the airport & her humble act won millions of hearts; Check PICS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement