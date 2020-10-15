Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Rubina Dilaik
/
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik's CANDID pictures will make you fall in love with her ethereal beauty

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik's CANDID pictures will make you fall in love with her ethereal beauty

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 14. As she continues to entertain, check out her candid pictures.
11325 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    A look at Rubina Dilaik's candid pics

    A look at Rubina Dilaik's candid pics

    Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is creating buzz everyday for many reasons. From Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's friendship, Shehzad Deol and Eijaz Khan's ugly spat during the task to Nikki Tamboli's fight with the housemates and her friendship with Jaan Kumar Sanu, every contestant is making news for different reasons. In the recent episodes, contestants were divided into two teams and they had to fight for immunity in the 'farmland task'. Nikki, who was made the sanchalak of the immunity task, declared Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, and Nishant Malkhani as winners in the immunity task. The makers of the show recently shared a new promo. In the upcoming episode, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik will be seen getting into a verbal fight. Fans are now looking forward to the episode. Rubina is one of the most talked about contestants of the show. From her camaraderie with Sara Gurpal, who got evicted recently, to her fights with Eijaz Khan and others, Rubina has been creating buzz since day one. Rubina is one of the most loved celebrities in the TV industry. She enjoys great popularity. She is popularly known for playing Radhika in Chotti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. As she continues to win hearts in Bigg Boss 14, take a look at the actress' mesmerising candid pictures.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Stunning

    Stunning

    She looks fabulous in yellow outfit.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Rubina making Jalebi

    Rubina making Jalebi

    Rubina captioned this pic saying, "Naaam.... jalebi bai (smiling emojis)"

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Simply gorgeous

    Simply gorgeous

    This candid pic of the actress will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    At its candid best

    At its candid best

    The Chotti Bahu actress looks gorgeous in this candid snap. What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Familia

    Familia

    No matter how busy she is, Rubina makes sure to spend quality time with her family. This candid photo speaks volumes about her close bond with her family.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    She has got a pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    As beautiful as the picture

    As beautiful as the picture

    When it comes to style, Rubina knows how to keep it simple yet stylish. This look is proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement