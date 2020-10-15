Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik's CANDID pictures will make you fall in love with her ethereal beauty

1 / 8

A look at Rubina Dilaik's candid pics

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is creating buzz everyday for many reasons. From Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's friendship, Shehzad Deol and Eijaz Khan's ugly spat during the task to Nikki Tamboli's fight with the housemates and her friendship with Jaan Kumar Sanu, every contestant is making news for different reasons. In the recent episodes, contestants were divided into two teams and they had to fight for immunity in the 'farmland task'. Nikki, who was made the sanchalak of the immunity task, declared Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, and Nishant Malkhani as winners in the immunity task. The makers of the show recently shared a new promo. In the upcoming episode, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik will be seen getting into a verbal fight. Fans are now looking forward to the episode. Rubina is one of the most talked about contestants of the show. From her camaraderie with Sara Gurpal, who got evicted recently, to her fights with Eijaz Khan and others, Rubina has been creating buzz since day one. Rubina is one of the most loved celebrities in the TV industry. She enjoys great popularity. She is popularly known for playing Radhika in Chotti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. As she continues to win hearts in Bigg Boss 14, take a look at the actress' mesmerising candid pictures.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram