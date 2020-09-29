Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik's ROMANTIC pics prove they are head over heels in love

1 / 10

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's romantic snaps

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is creating a huge buzz for various reasons. Nishant Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sneha Ullal, Naina Singh, Rahul Vaidya and others are a part of the show. Star couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are also set to enter the house. Yes, you read it right! This season telly's 'IT' couple Abhinav and Rubina will be seen competing with other contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Fans of the star couple are eagerly looking forward to their entry. Abhinav and Rubina are one of the most popular couples in the TV industry. The couple apparently dated for around five years before getting tying the knot in the presence of friends and family. The couple has been giving fans and followers relationship goals ever since they began dating. Also, both are super active on social media. The couple's social media feed is filled with their lovey-dovey pictures. And every photo of the couple proves that they are head over heels in love with each other. Also, both Abhinav and Rubina are travel freak. They not only give couple goals, but also vacay goals. As we eagerly look forward to the couple's grand entry in the Bigg Boss house, here's a look at their romantic photos.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram