Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Rubina Dilaik
/
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik's ROMANTIC pics prove they are head over heels in love

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik's ROMANTIC pics prove they are head over heels in love

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of the most adorable couples in the TV industry. As they continue to give relationship goals, check out their romantic photos.
54164 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's romantic snaps

    Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's romantic snaps

    Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is creating a huge buzz for various reasons. Nishant Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sneha Ullal, Naina Singh, Rahul Vaidya and others are a part of the show. Star couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are also set to enter the house. Yes, you read it right! This season telly's 'IT' couple Abhinav and Rubina will be seen competing with other contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Fans of the star couple are eagerly looking forward to their entry. Abhinav and Rubina are one of the most popular couples in the TV industry. The couple apparently dated for around five years before getting tying the knot in the presence of friends and family. The couple has been giving fans and followers relationship goals ever since they began dating. Also, both are super active on social media. The couple's social media feed is filled with their lovey-dovey pictures. And every photo of the couple proves that they are head over heels in love with each other. Also, both Abhinav and Rubina are travel freak. They not only give couple goals, but also vacay goals. As we eagerly look forward to the couple's grand entry in the Bigg Boss house, here's a look at their romantic photos.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    All hearts

    All hearts

    The couple is madly in love with each other.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Amore

    Amore

    This pic of the couple is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Can't take her eyes off him

    Can't take her eyes off him

    This picture has love written all over it.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Another one!

    Another one!

    If you follow the couple on social media then you might know that they love travelling.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    How romantic!

    How romantic!

    This pic of the actress looking at the love of her life is beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    The snap of the two looking at each other screams love.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This pic speaks volumes about their passionate love.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Couple style

    Couple style

    How beautiful is this snap of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Selfie lovers

    Selfie lovers

    This snap of the star couple proves their selfie game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement