1 / 6

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's vacay PHOTOS will make you want to go for a trip

Bigg Boss 14 contestants, TV actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the only married couple to take part in the latest season. However, the duo never indulges in much PDA and they had made it clear before entering the house that they will not let their relationship come in the way of the game. In 2018, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Shimla and hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. Abhinav and Rubina had worked together on the TV show Chhoti Bahu. Reportedly, they had not interacted much on the sets. Later, Abhinav felt attracted to Rubina when he saw her in a saree at a friend’s Ganpati celebrations. For the unreserved, apart from acting, Rubina and Abhinav share a common passion for travelling. They often visit various places to unwind themselves. The duo also shares several pictures from their vacations on their social media handles and gives their fans major travel goals. They explore the beaches and at times they also go hiking in the mountains. Rubina and Abhinav are hardcore travellers and fitness freaks and their pictures on the photo-sharing app are the proof of the same. Let’s take a look at Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's vacay pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram