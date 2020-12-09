Advertisement
Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz to Rubina: Bigg Boss 14 contestants' SHOCKING confessions that took the internet by storm

From Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik to Pavitra Punia, here's a look at some of the shocking confessions made by the contestants of this season so far.
11818 reads Mumbai
    Bigg Boss 14 contestants' shocking confessions

    Bigg Boss 14 contestants' shocking confessions

    Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows and there's no denying that. The 14th season of Bigg Boss is currently creating a huge buzz. It has been making news since day one for multiple reasons. In the recent episodes, as we saw, former contestants Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, and Arshi Khan are back in this season of Bigg Boss to challenge the four finalists (Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin) of this season. The upcoming episodes are going to be full of entertainment and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. During Jasmin and Vikas' recent interaction, he asked Jasmin about her relationship with Aly Goni. Jasmin, who is one of the strong contestants, confessed to being in relation for 3 years with the actor. The actress' confession took many by surprise and made fans beyond happy as well. However, there have been many who made some confessions this season that left fans in shock. From Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik to Pavitra Punia, here's a look at some of the shocking confessions made by the contestants of this season so far.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Eijaz Khan

    Eijaz Khan

    Eijaz, who is one of the finalists of this season made headlines multiple times. In one of the episodes, the housemates were given a task of revealing their deepest dark secrets. Eijaz revealed an incident from his childhood that left everyone in tears. The actor revealed that he was molested as a kid. He further added that he is not embarrassed about whatever happened as he knows it was not his fault. It is one of the reasons he does not like being touched, he added.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Kavita Kaushik

    Kavita Kaushik

    Kavita entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant, but her journey was short-lived as she walked out of the house. In one of the episodes, the actress recalled her horrific incident of being molested by her Maths teacher when she was eleven years old. She also revealed that her mother thought she was cooking up a story to avoid studying Maths.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Rubina Dilaik

    Rubina Dilaik

    When it was Rubina's chance to reveal her secret, the actress revealed that she and Abhinav were on the verge of getting separated and were about to file for divorce. The couple entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to give each other time. Rubina's revelation left many RubiNav fans heartbroken. During one of the recent episodes, Abhivan was asked about his relationship with Rubina and he confessed that he fell in love with his wife again after coming on the show. "Ab hum saath hi rahenge," he added.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Abhinav Shukla

    Abhinav Shukla

    In the task of dark secret, Abhinav revealed that when his first film was released, it was flop. He had high expectations from it, but it didn't work. Abhinav revealed that he went into depression. He further revealed that he also went bankrupt.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Jasmin Bhasin

    Jasmin Bhasin

    Jasmin shocked her million fans by revealing that when she was not getting any work and thought she won't be able to do anything in life, she tried to take her own life. The actress broke down while remembering her struggling days.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Nikki Tamboli

    Nikki Tamboli

    Nikki entertained the viewers in many ways. The beautiful actress took everyone by surprise when she revealed that she was once kidnapped. The incident happened during an international modelling assignment. In an interview, Nikki's mother reacted to her daughter's confession and said that they had refrained her from talking about the incident but she is mature enough to decide for herself, so she did. She further added that she is proud of her daughter for being so courageous and strong.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Pavitra Punia

    Pavitra Punia

    Pavitra Punia was one of the entertaining contestants. During her conversation with Kavita Kaushik, she talked about her broken engagement with ex-fiance, Sumit Maheshwari. The duo got engaged in 2015 and the relationship lasted for three years. She further added that she still misses him every single day.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV