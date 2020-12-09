Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz to Rubina: Bigg Boss 14 contestants' SHOCKING confessions that took the internet by storm

1 / 8

Bigg Boss 14 contestants' shocking confessions

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows and there's no denying that. The 14th season of Bigg Boss is currently creating a huge buzz. It has been making news since day one for multiple reasons. In the recent episodes, as we saw, former contestants Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, and Arshi Khan are back in this season of Bigg Boss to challenge the four finalists (Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin) of this season. The upcoming episodes are going to be full of entertainment and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. During Jasmin and Vikas' recent interaction, he asked Jasmin about her relationship with Aly Goni. Jasmin, who is one of the strong contestants, confessed to being in relation for 3 years with the actor. The actress' confession took many by surprise and made fans beyond happy as well. However, there have been many who made some confessions this season that left fans in shock. From Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik to Pavitra Punia, here's a look at some of the shocking confessions made by the contestants of this season so far.

Photo Credit : Colors TV