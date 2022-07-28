Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik's 5 stunning outfits she wore in Cape Town while shooting for the show

Rubina Dilaik, informally known as the Television Queen, is among the biggest names on Indian Television and has played a vital role in very successful television soap operas like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina was recently in Cape Town shooting for the blockbuster television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, hosted by director Rohit Shetty. The actress left no stones unturned to stay connected with her fans and often shared pictures and videos from Cape Town. Along with performing the stunts and enjoying her time in Cape Town, Rubina made sure that every look for her episode was on point. Here are the top 5 outfits Rubina flaunted while shooting for the reality show in Cape Town.
Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina regularly turns heads for her style game and here the actress made sure her look gives powerful and bold vibes. She can be seen wearing a black bralette and has donned a wine colour blazer and paired the same colour pants with it. Her sunglasses and wavy tresses make the outfit more amazing.
Rubina looks fashionable as she strikes a pose in an all-pink high-neck outfit and has taken the same colour jacket on it. The actress paired her look with blue shoes and white sunglasses.
Here, the actress sported an olive green colour jumpsuit and paired it with yellow boots. She styled her hair open and can be seen striking an amazing pose leaning against the wall.
Have a look at this photo where she wore a beige colour dress and donned a long jacket that has a floral print on one side. She paired this look with high brown boots and also paired her look with sunglasses.
Rubina can woo anyone with her good looks and that is exactly what she is doing here. She wore a brown and white high-neck sweatshirt and paired it with brown pants.
Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram