Rubina Dilaik arrives at the airport donning a quirky outfit

We first saw actress Rubina Dilaik in the television show, ‘Choti Bahu’. Her popularity increased tenfold with her stint in ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Post that, she catapulted into new realms of fame and admiration with her incredible journey in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina’s fan following has only seen a steady rise in recent times, and it’s not stopping any time soon. She keeps quite an active presence on social media, where she often treats fans with glimpses of her life. Apart from sharing sweet moments on the gram, her grid is full with fashionable looks and style goals. The diva often shares pictures from her glamourous photoshoots, as well as her casual OOTDs. Rubina has aced the game when it comes to keeping her looks trendy and classy at the same time. She does not shy away from trying out quirky outfits, which often put her in a different league altogether. Recently, the actress was spotted in a quirky jumpsuit, as she was papped at the airport. She looked fresh, as always, as she sported the printed green outfit, and obliged the paparazzi with smiling photos, as they continued to click her from a distance.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani Images