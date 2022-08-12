PICS: Rubina Dilaik to Dheeraj Dhoopar: Stars who celebrated Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that is celebrated to honour the precious bond and love between brothers and sisters. This day is embraced in almost every home, and even our celebrities celebrate this day along with their siblings. Many celebs shared a glimpse of their celebration on their social media handles. Let's take a look at their pictures.
Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Shoaib Ibrahim also dropped a picture with his siblings and flaunted his Rakhi, and wrote, "Bas meri har pal yahi dua rahe, Humesha , Har wqt meri behnon ke chehre pe Muskurahat rahe #happyrakhshabandhan to all".
Photo Credit : Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram
Shivangi Joshi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Samarth Joshi and her sisters Sheetal Joshi, and Ahana Joshi. Sharing a glimpse of her celebration, she captioned, "Happy Rakshabandhan."
Photo Credit : Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Krushna Abhishek also penned a heartfelt caption for his sister as he shared a picture with her. He wrote, "Happy rakshabandhan to all of u love u arti u r a blessing to us specially to me my sis my friemd my mom thx for all ur unconditional love always n ya am there for u always it goes without saying @artisingh5".
Photo Credit : Krushna Abhishek Instagram
Rubina Dilaik looked pretty in ethnic wear as she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Faisal. Sharing these photos, Rubina captioned, "Duniya mein kahin bhi ho, jeevan mein kitne bhi vyast kyun na ho, Rakshabandhan k din hum zaroor milte hain…. @faisal_miya__photuwale".
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a picture with his siblings on his Instagram story.
Photo Credit : Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin shared a glimpse from her Raksha Bandhan celebration with her brother Shehzad Deol.
Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram