Rubina Dilaik: 10 PHOTOS of the Bigg Boss 14 contestant where she left fans smitten with her angelic smile

Rubina Dilaik is one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Here are ten photos of the actress flaunting her beautiful smile.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: November 16, 2020 01:07 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Rubina Dilaik's smile will steal your heart

    Rubina Dilaik's smile will steal your heart

    Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is creating buzz everyday for many reasons. From Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's blooming friendship, Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik's ugly fight to Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's friendship, everyday the contestants of the show are making news. Shardul Pandit recently got evicted from the show. Now as per the new promo, Aly Goni will get the power to nominate contestants. Yes, you read it right. Going by the video, Aly will nominate Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, and Nikki Tamboli. The same will leave everyone shocked, especially Rubina Dilaik who shares a great bond with Aly. Not just Rubina, Aly's decision will also shock Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla. As we know, Rubina is one of the strong contestants of the show. It will be interesting to watch what happens next. Before you watch the upcoming episode, check out these ten photos of the actress flaunting her beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    The actress shows how to nail the all-black look.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Could she be any more cute?

    Could she be any more cute?

    The actress' smile will definitely steal your heart.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Oh-so-pretty

    Oh-so-pretty

    Rubina is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Fabulous

    Fabulous

    Rubina captioned this photo as, "We all have our own journey and discovery of that journey.... be patient!"

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    This pic of the actress is too cute.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Her smile is amazing.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Breathtakingly beautiful

    Breathtakingly beautiful

    The actress is looking beyond beautiful in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    The actress is looking magnificent in a pink saree.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Stunner

    Stunner

    Rubina's desi look is on point.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram

