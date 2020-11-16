Rubina Dilaik: 10 PHOTOS of the Bigg Boss 14 contestant where she left fans smitten with her angelic smile

1 / 10

Rubina Dilaik's smile will steal your heart

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is creating buzz everyday for many reasons. From Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's blooming friendship, Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik's ugly fight to Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's friendship, everyday the contestants of the show are making news. Shardul Pandit recently got evicted from the show. Now as per the new promo, Aly Goni will get the power to nominate contestants. Yes, you read it right. Going by the video, Aly will nominate Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, and Nikki Tamboli. The same will leave everyone shocked, especially Rubina Dilaik who shares a great bond with Aly. Not just Rubina, Aly's decision will also shock Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla. As we know, Rubina is one of the strong contestants of the show. It will be interesting to watch what happens next. Before you watch the upcoming episode, check out these ten photos of the actress flaunting her beautiful smile.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram