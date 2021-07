1 / 6

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s love story

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Even though fans have always been interested in their lives, they got engrossed into the Rubina-Abhinav drama when the couple entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as two contestants competing against each other. From the beginning, Abhinav Shukla was seen standing like a pillar of strength to Rubina Dilaik, protecting her from every fight. The winner of the series had even revealed that the couple was about to get separated before signing up for Bigg Boss 14. But, the house definitely did its wonders as by the end of their stay inside the house, Abhinav Shukla said that he has “fallen for Rubina Dilaik all over again”, while also adding that the television reality series has “saved their marriage”. Even though the couple has been through a rollercoaster ride together, they have always held on to each other and faced every problem together. Here is Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s adorable love story that will make you believe in fairy-tales. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla