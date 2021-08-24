Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla: PHOTOS that prove their relationship has become stronger after Bigg Boss 14

1 / 6

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s pictures prove Bigg Boss 14 was a blessing for them

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most loved Hindi television couples. They tied the knot in 2018 in a beautiful ceremony in Shimla. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house together as competitors. It was a huge advantage to have the biggest support of their life inside the game show with them, but the two soon revealed on the television reality series that their marriage hasn’t been a bed of roses as the two had decided to get divorced with each other before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. As the series went by, the relationship between Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were spotted getting better and better, and by the end of the season, Abhinav Shukla revealed that he has fallen in love with Rubina Dilaik “all over again”. Here are pictures that prove that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s relationship has been a lot better after Bigg Boss 14. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram