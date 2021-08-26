Rubina Dilaik Birthday Special: PHOTOS that prove she shares a close relationship with her family

1 / 6

Pictures of Rubina Dilaik spending quality time with her family

Rubina Dilaik, born on August 26, 1987, is a popular name in the Indian television industry. She started her career in the entertainment industry with winning the beauty pageants and modelling, after which she made her acting debut in 2008 with Chotti Bahu. She rose to fame with playing the lead character in Colors TV’s high rated television series, Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki and became a household name after winning the title of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik hails from a middle-class family settled in Shimla, who have always supported her in her personal and professional life. Even though, Rubina Dilaik has achieved a lot of success in her life, her love for her family is eternal. Today, as Rubina Dilaik turns a year older, here are pictures of Rubina Dilaik that prove she shares a close relationship with them. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram