Rubina Dilaik: PHOTOS of the actor prove she is one of the best fashionistas

Rubina Dilaik, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, has constantly been making headlines, ever since she won the title of Bigg Boss 14. Having participated in the game show, Rubina Dilaik, who is otherwise private about her life, decided to reveal her persona to the audience. Along with that, fans also fell in love with the actor’s fashion sense as she would wear the most unique outfits inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Not only inside the house, but even in real life, Rubina Dilaik has always stunned the people with her style statements. Here are some of Rubina Dilaik’s outfits which have been making heads turn in the city. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Rubina Dilaik stuns in a pastel lehenga, with a shimmery sleeveless blouse and frill lehenga, with knee-length maroon boots and long earrings.
Rubina poses for the camera, wearing a pink and black mermaid style gown with a knee-length slit, with pencil heels.
The actor sets the internet on fire as she poses in a brown floral off-shoulder balloon-sleeves crop top, with a high waist ripped jeans, a heavy choker and heels.
Rubina shares her picture in a blue uniquely styled gown, having tied her hair in a high ponytail and wearing subtle makeup.
Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous in a white sleeveless, deep V-neck, frill outfit with silver embroidery on it, along with a floral headband and golden heels.