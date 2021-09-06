Rubina Dilaik: PHOTOS of the actor prove she is one of the best fashionistas

1 / 6

Rubina Dilaik making heads turn with her fashion sense

Rubina Dilaik, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, has constantly been making headlines, ever since she won the title of Bigg Boss 14. Having participated in the game show, Rubina Dilaik, who is otherwise private about her life, decided to reveal her persona to the audience. Along with that, fans also fell in love with the actor’s fashion sense as she would wear the most unique outfits inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Not only inside the house, but even in real life, Rubina Dilaik has always stunned the people with her style statements. Here are some of Rubina Dilaik’s outfits which have been making heads turn in the city. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla