Rubina Dilaik’s pictures enjoying her vacations

Rubina Dilaik is a popular name in the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with playing the lead character in Colors TV’s high-rated series, Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki. She made the headlines and became a household name when she participated in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss Season 14. Rubina, along with her husband, Abhinav Shukla participated in the game show, showcasing her true personality over the course of over three months. She was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Along with being one of the most hardworking celebrities in the Hindi television industry, Rubina Dilaik also knows how to take some time off for herself and enjoy her time by travel around the world. Here are pictures of Rubina Dilaik that prove she loves going on vacations. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram