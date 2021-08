1 / 6

Rubina Dilaik’s subtle makeup looks

Rubina Dilaik is a popular name in the television industry. The actor rose to fame when she was cast to play the lead character in Chhoti Bahu. Rubina Dilaik became a household name, making the headlines when she participated in the reality series, Bigg Boss season 14. She entered the BB house along with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, as her co-contestant and she played the game show with complete dignity. After showcasing her true personality inside the house for over three long months, Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 as she made the audience fall in love with her. As Rubina Dilaik spends most of her time on-screen, it has often been seen that she doesn’t like wearing a lot of makeup. Here are pictures of Rubina Dilaik wearing subtle makeup that prove she is a natural beauty. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram