Rubina Dilaik with her friends

The Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki star Rubina Dilaik has been making the headlines ever since she emerged as the winner of India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 14. The popular personality completed over four months inside the Bigg Boss house and seemed to be a very strong-headed person as she was playing the reality game show in order to win it all. Born on August 26, 1987, Rubina Dilaik hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She started her career by participating in beauty pageants and modeling. Rubina Dilaik then made her debut in the acting industry with Zee TV’s Chotti Bahu in 2008 after which she went on to play the lead characters in many popular Indian television daily soaps. After allegedly breaking up with her Chotti Bahu co-star Avinash Sachdev, Rubina Dilaik tied the knot with the television actor Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, after being in a relationship for over three years. Both the actors had participated in Bigg Boss 14 and their relationship went through many ups and downs on the television but the couple came out stronger. Along with creating a huge fanbase for herself with her great personality, the actor is also acknowledged for being a great friend. Here are pictures of Rubina Dilaik with her friends that will prove that she is a great friend. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram