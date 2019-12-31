Rubina Dilaik sets the temperature soaring with THESE bikini photos; Check it out

Home
The Chhoti Bahu actress Rubina Dilaik keeps sharing her bikini photos on social media. Rubina has always been confident about sharing her bikini snaps. Here's a look at times she raised the temperature soaring with her bikini pics.
    Rubina Dilaik is popularly known for essaying the role of Soumya Singh in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress is one of the most popular actresses of the TV industry. Apart from Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina has managed to win hearts with her incredible performances in other TV shows as well. She essayed the role of Radhika in Chhoti Bahu. She also played the role of Divya in Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. Other than that, Rubina portrayed the role of Sita in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and the role of Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju. On the personal side, Rubina makes sure to keep in touch with her fans through her social media. She keeps posting pictures and videos from her travel trips, dinner dates and more. The Chhoti Bahu actress also shares bikini photos of herself. Rubina has always been confident about sharing her bikini snaps. If you follow her on social media, then you'd know that she is one big adventure junkie. Check out some of her bikini snaps here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    The actress is looking drop dead gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Rubina, as well as her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla are both travel freak.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    We are absolutely in love with this click!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    The actress raises the temperature as she flaunts her figure in a colorful bikini.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    The pic is beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    The actress' smile can certainly melt millions of hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Throwback to the time when Abhinav Shukla turned photographer for his ladylove.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

