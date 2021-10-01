Rubina Dilaik's beach pics from her latest Maldives vacation need your attention

    Colourful dress

    The actress Rubina Dilaik is presently enjoying vacation with hubby Abhinav Shukla in the Maldives on his birthday. The trip was specially planned by Rubina as a surprise for her hubby. In the picture, she has worn a beautiful multicolor dress. She wrote in the caption, “What a welcome, what a celebration …….. and ufff the surprises …… you surely have planned @ashukla09 Best Birthday everrrrrrrr……@vakkarumaldives …..”

    Yellow bikini

    In the picture, she is looking spectacular in a yellow bikini and brown skirt. She had paired the look with a straw hat.

    Neon Bikini

    Rubina Dilaik is a sight to behold in the picture as she enjoys a windy day at the beach. She is seen wearing a neon bikini in the pictures.

    Red Bikini

    Rubina Dilaik enjoys a lunch date with her hubby on the beach as she sports a gorgeous red bikini. The actress is surely creating beachwear trends with her red attire. She captioned, “A Lunch date like never before…….. the drop-dead gorgeous view, just us on the Island……. !! surreal”

    White dress

    Rubina Dilaik is pure beauty in white as she dons a white cotton dress on a date with Abhinav Shukla on the beach in the Maldives. She captioned, “Everyday unfolds a new story , a new chapter…… Maldives you have my heart”

