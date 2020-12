1 / 6

Times Rubina Dilaik made headlines

Bigg Boss 14 is getting more entertaining day by day. In the previous episodes, as we saw, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, and Kashmera Shah entered the house to challenge the members of this season. Going by the new promo, Rakhi Sawant will be entering the house. Apart from her, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli will also re-enter the show. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode as it promises full on entertainment. Talking about one of the finalists of this season, i.e. Rubina Dilaik, she is one of the strong contestants and has been creating buzz since day one. From her ugly fights with Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya to revealing a dark secret about her marriage, she took the internet by storm multiple times. On that note, here's a look at times she made headlines.

Photo Credit : Colors TV