Rubina Dilaik and her love for nature is evident with these photos

Rubina Dilaik is currently impressing the nation with her strong side on the hit reality show Bigg Boss season 14. The Weekend Ka Vaar saw Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan in a pitched war of words. She hit out at him for suggesting that her husband had pulled the t-shirt of Pavitra Punia. Earlier in the week, Rubina won support all over social media for standing up to the seniors inside the Bigg Boss house. But this weekend was not that great for the TV Star as she even got reprimanded by the host of the show superstar Salman Khan for disrespecting the format of the show. Bigg Boss inadvertently puts the contestants in several situations that challenge their psyche level. From doing physical and mental tasks, to maintaining their calm, the creative team tests everyone's patience. And each year of Bigg Boss has shown us that the season is filled with fights, arguments, cheating, and so on. The actors who have completed two years of blissful marriage in July this year shared what their strategy for the house" We have gotten an inclination so far that as a couple, as husband and wife we won't be together all the time. We will be pit against each other too and that's where our strength lies. Both I and Abhinav are very strong individuals." The actors surprised everyone in 2018 with their intimate wedding in Shimla. The couple's social media will give you beautiful pictures of nature in almost every column in his Instagram grid.Today take a look at these snaps of Rubina which reveals her love for nature.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik's instagram