THESE PICS of Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik proves she can nail any ethnic look like a pro

Rubina Dilaik’s BEST simple yet elegant Ethnic looks

Rubina Dilaik, one of the most popular actresses on Indian television, has been stealing hearts ever since she made her TV debut. The talented actress is best known for portraying Radhika in the popular show Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She also won hearts with her brilliant stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and won the show, owing to her real and strong personality. Besides her acting prowess, Rubina is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. Right from nailing ethnic looks to slaying stylish dresses, the actress has been shelling out major style goals lately. The popular actress does not mind going bold and extravagant but at the same time, she also likes to keep it simple and elegant. Rubina often shares beautiful photos on her Instagram, showcasing that she has brilliant taste in fashion. The Bigg Boss 14 winner, who had recently tested COVID 19 positive and recovered well, can also manage to turn heads in a simple ethnic outfit. Today, we have compiled some of Rubina’s best ethnic looks. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik Instagram