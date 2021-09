1 / 6

Pictures of Rupali Ganguly with her son Rudransh Verma

Rupali Ganguly is amongst the highest paid Hindi television actors. Her daily soap, Anupamaa has been topping the charts ever since it premiered. Even though, Rupali Ganguly is often busy shooting for the series, she always makes sure to spend quality time with her son, Rudransh Verma. The internet sensation has often revealed that taking care of her son and her husband has always been her first priority and she would never compromise for anything in the world. Rupali Ganguly’s social media feed suggests Rudransh is a complete “mamma’s boy”. Here are pictures of Rupali Ganguly that prove the actor shares a close bond with her son. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram