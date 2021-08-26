Rupali Ganguly: PHOTOS of the actor show she shares a good bond with the cast of Anupamaa

6 hours ago  |  6.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Pictures of Rupali Ganguly with the cast of Anupamaa

    Pictures of Rupali Ganguly with the cast of Anupamaa

    Rupali Ganguly is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She has had a successful career in acting. Rupali is a versatile actor. She rose to fame with her character of Monisha Sarabhai in the series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She is now a household name with her on-going popular drama show, Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly is one of the television celebrities who has a big heart and always shared a good bond with her co-stars in real life. Here are pictures that prove Rupali Ganguly shares a close relationship with the cast of Anupamaa even off-screen. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Group selfie

    Group selfie

    Rupali Ganguly shares a group selfie with her co-stars and production members as they are all smiles.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    White beauties

    White beauties

    Rupali posing with her female co-stars twinning in white outfits for a festive sequence in the series.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Real life bond

    Real life bond

    Anupama’s on-screen daughter and mother-in-law share a close relationship even off-screen as they pose for the perfect picture frame.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    “Anu aur Vannu”

    “Anu aur Vannu”

    Rupali shares a picture with her on-screen husband, Sudhanshu Pandey and captions the picture as, “Anu aur Vannu”.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    “Bado ka aashirvaad”

    “Bado ka aashirvaad”

    Rupali Ganguly poses for the camera with the elders in the series as she believes in having “bado ka aashirvaad”.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram