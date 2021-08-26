Rupali Ganguly: PHOTOS of the actor show she shares a good bond with the cast of Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She has had a successful career in acting. Rupali is a versatile actor. She rose to fame with her character of Monisha Sarabhai in the series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She is now a household name with her on-going popular drama show, Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly is one of the television celebrities who has a big heart and always shared a good bond with her co-stars in real life. Here are pictures that prove Rupali Ganguly shares a close relationship with the cast of Anupamaa even off-screen. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly shares a group selfie with her co-stars and production members as they are all smiles.
Rupali posing with her female co-stars twinning in white outfits for a festive sequence in the series.
Anupama’s on-screen daughter and mother-in-law share a close relationship even off-screen as they pose for the perfect picture frame.
Rupali shares a picture with her on-screen husband, Sudhanshu Pandey and captions the picture as, “Anu aur Vannu”.
Rupali Ganguly poses for the camera with the elders in the series as she believes in having “bado ka aashirvaad”.