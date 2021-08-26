Rupali Ganguly: PHOTOS of the actor show she shares a good bond with the cast of Anupamaa

1 / 6

Pictures of Rupali Ganguly with the cast of Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She has had a successful career in acting. Rupali is a versatile actor. She rose to fame with her character of Monisha Sarabhai in the series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She is now a household name with her on-going popular drama show, Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly is one of the television celebrities who has a big heart and always shared a good bond with her co-stars in real life. Here are pictures that prove Rupali Ganguly shares a close relationship with the cast of Anupamaa even off-screen. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly Instagram