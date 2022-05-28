5 Times Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly flaunted her long curls

Rupali Ganguly is winning audience hearts with her spectacular performance in the daily soap Anupamaa. The actress has garnered a massive fan following for her role as Anupama as people find her character highly relatable. In the show, she is shown as a very emotional person, but in real life, Rupali is a very fun-loving person. She is very active on social media and often shares pictures on social media. The actress is very fond of her long tress and loves to flaunt them. Here are a few pictures of the actress displaying her long curls.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
The actress has sported a beautiful red banarasi silk saree with golden silk work all over it. She has kept her hair open and kept them on one side, adding to the beauty of her look.
For the look, Rupali has sported a floral kaftan dress as she stood near the beach. Her curly tress is open and she had tucked a flower on her ear, offering a beach look.
Rupaly looks beautiful in a white and blue Tie and Dye co-ord set. Her hands are in her hair as she flaunts the beautiful curls.
For the look, Rupali has sported a yellow frill work top with excellent makeup. Her hair is open and the curls are looking beautiful with her attire.
In the picture, Rupali is seen sitting at a stair and has sported casual denim with loose jeans. Her long curly hair is spread on one side and she looks beautiful in the picture.
