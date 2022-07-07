5 Times Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly impressed the fashion police with her voguish attires

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry, who became a household name with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Her role of Monisha was loved by the audience and remains one of her most iconic roles. The actress again won the hearts of her fans with her show Anupamaa, which has been topping the charts since its launch. Rupali is very active on social media and often shares pictures of herself in fashionable outfits. We are already in love with the traditional looks of the actress, but she also looks fabulous in western outfits. Here are a few glimpses of the actress in voguish western looks.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
For the look, the actress sported a dark blue dress with flared details on the top part. There are pleats designed on the lower part with a side slit. She had sported a broad waist belt with the look.
Anupamaa actress is exuding beach vibes as she sported a green jumpsuit and golden shimmer heels. It has flowers and leaves printed on it. She accessorized the look with golden rings and bangles.
The actress looks every bit stunner that she is in this yellow pantsuit outfit. The outfit brings out the power the outfit symbolizes here and her power posing is a cherry on top.
Rupali’s easy-to-style outfits often prove her love for comfy casuals. The actress sported a yellow ruffled cape-style top. She paired it will lose denims.
Rupali Ganguly looks adorable in a black polka dot dress long dress. Her curls are complimenting her looks with pink lips. She paired it with silver heels.