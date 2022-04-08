5 times Rupali Ganguly made a fashion statement with her Kaftan looks

Rupali Ganguly is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. The actress is presently playing the lead in the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Her character is loved by the audience and she has garnered a huge fan base in the last year. The actress turned 45 years old a few days back, but she is on the top of the style game. Rupali often shares pictures in different stylish outfits on her social media. The actress is very fond of Kaftans and looks fabulous in them. Here are a few kaftan looks of the actress.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
In the picture, she has worn a baby pink kaftan style kurta with light embroidery work on the neck area. She paired it with palazzo pants.
In the picture, the actress has sported a light blue kaftan with tropical prints of flowers and leaves. It offers a beachy vibe to her look.
Rupali looks stunning in the navy blue printed kaftan style dress. She had paired it with a choker necklace and her hair is neatly tied up.
Rupali Ganguly looks beautiful in a green kaftan with a beautiful embellished neck detailing. There is a colourful bandini print on the kaftan.
In the picture, Rupali looks charming as she has sported a light pink kaftan with leaves print all over it and lovely tassel work. She paired it with red pants.
