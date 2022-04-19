5 Times Rupali Ganguly proved that she loves the colour green

Rupali Ganguly – the name doesn’t need an introduction. We have seen her in several iconic shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and many more and she has won hearts with her skills. Rupali has proved her versatility time and again and has been a treat to watch on the small screen. Of late, Rupali Ganguly has been making the headlines for her show Anupamaa which also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead. The show features Rupali in the titular role and has been among the most loved family drama on Indian television.
In fact, Rupali has been winning hearts with her performance in the show and fans have been showering immense love on the actress. Interestingly, Rupali is also known for her presence on social media and is often seen sharing beautiful pics of herself on social media. She has emerged as a true blue fashionista and often dishes out major style goals. Amid this, Rupali has often dropped hints about her love for green colour and is often seen donning green outfits. So today, we bring you 5 pics wherein Rupali had nailed it in her green outfits.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
Rupali made a statement in her all green outfit featuring a green coloured top with a flowery print and matching jeggings.
The actress opted for an easy breezy kaftan style outfit in a blue and green combination and she was nailing the look.
Photo Credit : Ashish Makani
Rupali Ganguly looked stunning in her green coloured saree with a golden border. She had paired it with a golden blouse and jewellery.
Rupali had opted for a green saree with multi-colour twists. She certainly loves wearing a saree.
The actress looked stunning in her green nauvari saree as she turned into a Maharashtrian Mulgi and she did win hearts with her style game.
