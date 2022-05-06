5 Times Rupali Ganguly showered love on her husband Ashvin K Verma

1 / 6

Rupali Ganguly with husband Ashvin K Verma

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular names on the TV screens owing to her excellent acting in the show Anupamaa. The actress rose to fame with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the role of Monisha. Rupali is presently playing the lead in top-rated show Anupamaa, along with Gaurav Khanna. Talking about her personal life, she is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple are proud parents of a son Reyansh. Rupali often shares pictures with her husband and son.

Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram