5 Times Rupali Ganguly showered love on her husband Ashvin K Verma

Published on May 06, 2022 06:52 PM IST   |  4.9K
   
  1 / 6
    Rupali Ganguly with husband Ashvin K Verma

    Rupali Ganguly with husband Ashvin K Verma

    Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular names on the TV screens owing to her excellent acting in the show Anupamaa. The actress rose to fame with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the role of Monisha. Rupali is presently playing the lead in top-rated show Anupamaa, along with Gaurav Khanna. Talking about her personal life, she is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple are proud parents of a son Reyansh. Rupali often shares pictures with her husband and son.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  2 / 6
    Stark opposite

    Stark opposite

    Rupali shared a picture stating that she and her husband are very opposite in nature. She shared the picture from her recent vacay with family.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  3 / 6
    Happy Sunday

    Happy Sunday

    Happy Sunday The actress offered a glimpse of her usual Sunday at home with her husband. She captioned, “Picture perfect nahi hai but moment and memories super perfect hai.”

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  4 / 6
    Cute kiss

    Cute kiss

    Rupali shared an adorable picture with her husband as he kissed her on the cheek. She captioned, “My family … my world”

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  5 / 6
    Anniversary Picture

    Anniversary Picture

    In the picture, Ashwin is seen lovingly hugging Rupali Ganguly. She captioned, “I m nothing without u …. Happy anniversary my love”. The couple completed 9 years of marriage this year.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

  6 / 6
    Happy together

    Happy together

    It is a cute selfie of Rupali Ganguly and her husband as she called him ‘priceless’.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram