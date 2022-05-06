5 Times Rupali Ganguly showered love on her husband Ashvin K Verma

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular names on the TV screens owing to her excellent acting in the show Anupamaa. The actress rose to fame with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the role of Monisha. Rupali is presently playing the lead in top-rated show Anupamaa, along with Gaurav Khanna. Talking about her personal life, she is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple are proud parents of a son Reyansh. Rupali often shares pictures with her husband and son.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
Rupali shared a picture stating that she and her husband are very opposite in nature. She shared the picture from her recent vacay with family.
Happy Sunday
The actress offered a glimpse of her usual Sunday at home with her husband. She captioned, “Picture perfect nahi hai but moment and memories super perfect hai.”
Rupali shared an adorable picture with her husband as he kissed her on the cheek. She captioned, “My family … my world”
In the picture, Ashwin is seen lovingly hugging Rupali Ganguly. She captioned, “I m nothing without u …. Happy anniversary my love”. The couple completed 9 years of marriage this year.
It is a cute selfie of Rupali Ganguly and her husband as she called him ‘priceless’.
