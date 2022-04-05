Anupamaa: Mushy pics of Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna before their marriage

Anupamaa is presently the top-rated show on the TV screens. With its interesting plot and impressive acting of the cast, it has garnered a massive audience in the past year. The main cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Shubhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, and others. The recent plot of the show has become very interesting as Anuj proposed to Anupama for marriage and she accepted his proposal. Now with the assistance of her father-in-law, her son Samar and her daughter-in-law Kinjal, she will be seen preparing for her marriage. As we eagerly wait for the wedding rituals to start, here are a few pics of the romantic couple.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
It is a picture of the initial days of the couple when Anupamaa had just met Anuj and they were celebrating the festival together with her family.
It is a picture of them when they became friends and started liking each other’s company. Rupali shared in a post, “Happy Faces MaAn…. Thank u for all the love for Anupamaa and Anuj Thank u to each and everyone of u for the support and love always."
In the picture, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are seen twinning in grey attires. She wrote, “So here’s a photo of Anuj and Anupama twinning in the color grey to celebrate the day 3 of Navratri!!”
It is a picture from the time when they had started developing feelings for each other. They are seen dressed for attending an event together.
The picture is from the Holi celebrations of Anuj and Anupama when he announced to the world that he is going to marry her.