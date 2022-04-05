Anupamaa: Mushy pics of Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna before their marriage

1 / 6

Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna's pairing

Anupamaa is presently the top-rated show on the TV screens. With its interesting plot and impressive acting of the cast, it has garnered a massive audience in the past year. The main cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Shubhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, and others. The recent plot of the show has become very interesting as Anuj proposed to Anupama for marriage and she accepted his proposal. Now with the assistance of her father-in-law, her son Samar and her daughter-in-law Kinjal, she will be seen preparing for her marriage. As we eagerly wait for the wedding rituals to start, here are a few pics of the romantic couple.

Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram