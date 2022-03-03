From Kaftan dress to denims: 5 fashionable looks of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly

Actress Rupali Ganguly has been hailed for her acting in the daily soap, Anupamaa. The actress plays the role of a middle-aged woman who is working hard and fighting against all odds to fulfill her dreams. The actress is fond of Indian attires and often shares pictures in sarees and suits. But she also looks absolutely gorgeous in Western wear as well. Here are a few pictures of the actress in modern attires.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
In the picture, the actress has sported a dual shade kaftan dress, in blue and green colors. It has embellishments in the neck area. She has applied light makeup and looks absolutely gorgeous.
The actress has sported a casual brunch look for the picture, with a yellow off-shoulder flowy top and loose denim pants. Her hair was in curls and they were open. She captioned, “In a moment of pause, in a moment where there is gratitude and yet it may just all be an illusion because can time really freeze?”
In the pictures, the actress has expressed her love for yellow colour as she says, “Sunshine Daisies Butter What’s not to love about mellow yellow?” She has sported a yellow dress with buttoned sleeves and a pearl design.
In the photo, she has sported a navy-blue printed kaftan dress along with a high ponytail. She has sported a choker necklace along with few rings. She captioned, “I put the “LIT” in little”.
For this photoshoot, she has sported a beautiful blue gown. Her makeup is flawless and her hair is in light curls for the pic. She captioned, “Self love = Happy Soul =Happy Me”.
Photo Credit : Dabboo Ratnani