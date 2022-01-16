PHOTOS: Rupali Ganguly makes a stylish appearance in white pants as she gets papped in the city

Rupali Ganguly is more popular for her character which she plays in the popular show Anupamaa. The show has been managing to grab the top position for months now. The audience just loves the women-centric in which the makers are talking about women right in length. Rupali Ganguly has been part of many other hit serials including Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Her character is still very much fresh in the minds of the audience. Today, the actress was spotted in casual chic attire as she pose for the camera and even welcome them with folded hands. The actress was looking very different but carried her elegance which was very much visible from her clothes.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Rupali Ganguly opted for white pants paired with a yellow colour top. She was seen posing for the shutterbugs and even welcome them.
Rupali Ganguly did not wear any makeup and opted for a natural look. Her hair was tied in a bun style.
Rupali Ganguly is seen in Anupamaa where she shows a woman struggle after being divorce by husband.
Rupali Ganguly was clicked in the city on Sunday. She is currently seen in Anupamaa where she shows a woman struggle after being divorce by husband.
Rupali Ganguly loves being simple and often she gets clicked in the city wearing no makeup look.