From Ryan Gosling-Eva Mendes to Shakira-Gerard Piqué: 6 longtime celebrity couples who never tied the knot

Celebrity romances often make news, with secret marriages, on-again, off-again relationships, and high-profile breakups. However, a handful of prominent power couples who have been together for years without ever saying their "I dos" are flying under the radar. Below we have surprising long time celebrities who still haven't tied the knot.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been married for nearly a decade, having met on the set of the 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines. The couple made the decision to raise their two children, Esmeralda and Amada, in complete anonymity about their relationship and family. The two are enjoying motherhood together and have not remarked on their lack of a marriage licence.
Oprah Winfrey and her boyfriend Stedman Graham have been married for over 35 years. In 1992, Graham proposed to Winfrey, who agreed, but the two chose not to marry.
Sharika and Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué may have two kids together, Milan and Sasha, but they have no intention of ever making a trip down the aisle.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham started dating in 2009 after meeting at a party in London. Despite their 20-year age difference, the two have been together for almost ten years, focused on keeping their relationship private. Despite the fact that Huntington-Whiteley has been photographed wearing an engagement ring since 2016, the pair has yet to marry.
Paulson and Taylor have been together since 2015. During an interview with the New York Times, the "Ratched" star shared that, since she's been in relationships with both men and women, she chooses not to label her sexuality.
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson have been together since 2001, share four children, and Rudolph has even occasionally used the title “husband” to refer to her partner, however, the two have never made it official.
