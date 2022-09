Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively Wedding Anniversary

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for their blazing chemistry in the industry as the hilarious couple makes every Hollywood fan smitten with their romance. The couple first met on the sets of the film Green Lantern but did not start a relationship at that moment. The pair were good friends until they went on a double date and realised that they liked each other more than their respective dates and that's how the romance of their life began. Now the couple is loving parents to their three daughters. Continue scrolling to check out some of the pair's cutest moments on red carpets.