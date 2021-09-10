Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Anniversary: 6 times the couple made us believe in love again

    Name a more iconic couple. We'll wait.

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the most popular celebrity couple, make us believe in love all over again every time they appear in public together. The stars met on the set of Green Lantern before marrying in September 2012. Blake and Ryan, on the other hand, did not make their first public appearance as husband and wife until May 2014, at the star-studded Met Gala. Since then, the couple has served up some major #relationshipgoals. We've compiled a list of some of their most swoon-worthy moments below!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    When their "how we met" tale sounded like it came right out of a rom-com:

    On the set of Green Lantern, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became close, but they were both in relationships. A year later, they went on a double date – with other people — but couldn't deny that their connection was much stronger.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Ryan traveled halfway across the globe for a single day to be with Blake and the kids.

    He says it's the most romantic thing he's ever done and we couldn't agree more.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    When Ryan baked Blake an adorable heart cake

    Blake's fans know how much she loves baking and looks like this move by her husband was pretty impressive.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    When Blake proved she was the queen of birthday surprises

    Blake gifted Ryan a painting of him at his first-ever job as a paperboy.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    When Ryan tried to spice things up in the delivery room

    Yes, thats true, Ryan played "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye while Blake was in labor:

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    When they hilariously trolled each other

    Everyone knows how Blake and Ryan keep trolling each other on the internet and how much we love it.

    Photo Credit : Blake Lively Instagram