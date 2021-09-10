Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Anniversary: 6 times the couple made us believe in love again

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the most popular celebrity couple, make us believe in love all over again every time they appear in public together. The stars met on the set of Green Lantern before marrying in September 2012. Blake and Ryan, on the other hand, did not make their first public appearance as husband and wife until May 2014, at the star-studded Met Gala. Since then, the couple has served up some major #relationshipgoals. We've compiled a list of some of their most swoon-worthy moments below!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
On the set of Green Lantern, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became close, but they were both in relationships. A year later, they went on a double date – with other people — but couldn't deny that their connection was much stronger.
He says it's the most romantic thing he's ever done and we couldn't agree more.
Blake's fans know how much she loves baking and looks like this move by her husband was pretty impressive.
Blake gifted Ryan a painting of him at his first-ever job as a paperboy.
Yes, thats true, Ryan played "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye while Blake was in labor:
Everyone knows how Blake and Ryan keep trolling each other on the internet and how much we love it.
Photo Credit : Blake Lively Instagram