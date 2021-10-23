Happy Birthday Ryan Reynolds: From Deadpool to The Proposal, here are 6 BEST roles played by the actor

Published on Oct 23, 2021
   
    Happy Birthday Ryan Reynolds

    There are numerous factors that contribute to Ryan Reynolds' success - skill and affability are important, but he also makes the conscious decision not to take himself too seriously. Reynolds often seems to be having a good time, and her joy is infectious. His popularity seemed inevitable, but it took time to find the perfect project — he's been a good sport about the "Green Lantern" jokes, an early effort to make him famous. But he isn't simply coasting on his great appeal; Reynolds has made a number of daring, dangerous decisions in films that may otherwise have gone unnoticed. On his 45th birthday, we look back at 6 of his finest performances.

    The Change-Up

    The movie has some very, very funny moments and features wonderful chemistry between its two leads.

    Van Wilder

    Van Wilder has spent seven years as the big man on his college's campus, with no plans to leave, until he becomes the focus of a series of stories about his hard-partying habits and discovers he's about to be financially cut off. It's a boisterous, raunchy college comedy, but Reynolds' effortless charm and wit are on full show, and he convincingly portrays the character's natural maturation.

    The Proposal

    Reynolds demonstrated his mettle as a rom-com leading male, holding his own against Sandra Bullock and Betty White, so it's surprising he hasn't done more films in this genre.

    Free Guy

    Reynolds is known for being smart, edgy, and sardonic, so it's a clever notion to flip that reputation and position him as an easygoing Everyman. And Reynolds manages to pull off Blue Shirt Guy's naive innocence, a figure who realizes he's stuck within a computer game.

    Deadpool

    Reynolds had been seeking for the right vehicle for years and was probably aware that it was Wade Wilson, or Deadpool, the unconventional superhero with a bad tongue and a pretty meta awareness of his environment.

    The Nines

    What could be better than Ryan Reynolds's outstanding performance? Three characters appear in the same film. This underappreciated masterpiece from writer-director John August is divided into three sections, with Reynolds starring in each: first as Gary, an actor on house imprisonment, then as TV writer Gavin, and lastly as family guy Gabriel.

