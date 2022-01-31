5 Photos of Hrithik Roshan's mystery woman Saba Azad who'll win your heart with her infectious smile

A few days back, Hrithik Roshan made it to each and every headlines after he was spotted walking hand in hand with a mystery woman as they stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai. Well, since then everyone has been wondering who the new girl with the War actor was. Reportedly, that mystery woman was non other than Saba Azad. You all must have seen her in several web shows and movies too. She was last seen in Netflix India's Feels Like Ishq where she played the lead role. Today, we thought of sharing 5 pictures from Saba's Instagram which will make you fall in love with her.
In the first picture we can see the actress smiling from her heart. Clad in a blue skirt and white bralette, Saba looks radiant as she poses for the camera with her brightest smiles.
Photo Credit : Saba Azad/Instagram
Someone has rightly said that " simplicity is the best policy". Well, it seems like Saba has taken this line quite seriously and she absolutely looks stunning in this simple black dress as she also sports a no makeup look.
Look at that smile! How can someone not fall for such a pretty face? Also, that infectious smile of Saba is sure to make several hearts beat for her.
Well, not many know that apart from being an actor, Saba's main focus and time lies on creating music with Imaad Shah. Saba and Imaad, Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathhak Shah's son, are the founders of the electro-funk band Madboy/Mink. As per reports, Saba and Imaad used to be in a live-in relationship together. However, they reportedly split ways and now only make music together as well as perform across Indian cities.
That glow cannot be hidden so easily. Saba Azad indeed a pretty woman and if reports are true then she might be dating the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan.