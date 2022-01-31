5 Photos of Hrithik Roshan's mystery woman Saba Azad who'll win your heart with her infectious smile

1 / 5

The laughing beauty

A few days back, Hrithik Roshan made it to each and every headlines after he was spotted walking hand in hand with a mystery woman as they stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai. Well, since then everyone has been wondering who the new girl with the War actor was. Reportedly, that mystery woman was non other than Saba Azad. You all must have seen her in several web shows and movies too. She was last seen in Netflix India's Feels Like Ishq where she played the lead role. Today, we thought of sharing 5 pictures from Saba's Instagram which will make you fall in love with her. In the first picture we can see the actress smiling from her heart. Clad in a blue skirt and white bralette, Saba looks radiant as she poses for the camera with her brightest smiles.

Photo Credit : Saba Azad/Instagram