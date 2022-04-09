Saba Azad’s refreshing & unique fashion statement in 6 PHOTOS

1 / 7

Saba Azad is on top of her style game

Lately, Saba Azad has been constantly in the headlines ever since she was spotted with Hrithik Roshan as they walked out of a restaurant in January. For weeks, speculations about the two actors dating each other have been doing rounds. They are quite active on social media, and they frequently comment on each other’s Instagram pictures and videos. Saba even visited the Roshans and spent time with the War actor’s family. And while they have not officially announced their relationship yet, they sure added fuel to the fire as they recently walked hand in hand at the Mumbai airport. Their picture with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni also went viral on social media. Amid all the talk, it was impossible to not notice Saba’s refreshing fashion game. Saba is a model-actress-singer who has acted in films and web series, the most recent being Rocket Boys alongside Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. A scroll through her Instagram feed will tell you that she loves to experiment with her style, colours, and fabrics while making it a point to own everything she wears. Check out these six photos for proof.

Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Danish Islam/ Instagram