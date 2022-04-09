Saba Azad’s refreshing & unique fashion statement in 6 PHOTOS

Published on Apr 09, 2022 04:19 AM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    saba azad's fashion sense

    Saba Azad is on top of her style game

    Lately, Saba Azad has been constantly in the headlines ever since she was spotted with Hrithik Roshan as they walked out of a restaurant in January. For weeks, speculations about the two actors dating each other have been doing rounds. They are quite active on social media, and they frequently comment on each other’s Instagram pictures and videos. Saba even visited the Roshans and spent time with the War actor’s family. And while they have not officially announced their relationship yet, they sure added fuel to the fire as they recently walked hand in hand at the Mumbai airport. Their picture with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni also went viral on social media. Amid all the talk, it was impossible to not notice Saba’s refreshing fashion game. Saba is a model-actress-singer who has acted in films and web series, the most recent being Rocket Boys alongside Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. A scroll through her Instagram feed will tell you that she loves to experiment with her style, colours, and fabrics while making it a point to own everything she wears. Check out these six photos for proof.

    Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Danish Islam/ Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Saba Azad's style game

    Reds, Pinks, and a bright smile

    A red crop top styled with a bubble-gum pink midi skirt. Saba carries this bright OOTD with an even brighter smile. Colour combinations like these make it harder for people to not notice you in a room.

    Photo Credit : Saba Azad/Rupangi Grover/ Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Saba Azad Reinventing the classic black and white

    Reinventing the classic black and white

    Here, the Feels like Ishq actress is seen donning a three-piece co-ord set with panache and sass. To break the monotony of the outfit, Saba opts for a pair of brown sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    saba azad in pink dress

    Rocking it in a mini dress

    Saba rocks a blush pink satin mini dress in this picture. The plunging neckline adds much oomph to the overall look.

    Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Roshini Kumar/ Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Saba Azad's fashionable choices

    Experimenting with colours and fabrics

    Here she styles a yellow bralette with a checkered high-waisted pair of pants. This easily becomes a bold, unique, and striking sartorial choice.

    Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Roshini Kumar/ Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Saba Azad in black dress

    Less is more

    Here Saba keeps it minimal, as she is clad in a simple, yet stunning deep-neck black dress. The minimal and fresh makeup elevates the look even further.

    Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Prerna Nainwal/ Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Saba Azad in a saree

    In the eternal Saree

    The singer has draped her mother’s beautiful saree in this picture. This yet again proves that sometimes, less is more.

    Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Jayant Ugra/ Instagram