Saba Azad’s refreshing & unique fashion statement in 6 PHOTOS

Lately, Saba Azad has been constantly in the headlines ever since she was spotted with Hrithik Roshan as they walked out of a restaurant in January. For weeks, speculations about the two actors dating each other have been doing rounds. They are quite active on social media, and they frequently comment on each other’s Instagram pictures and videos. Saba even visited the Roshans and spent time with the War actor’s family. And while they have not officially announced their relationship yet, they sure added fuel to the fire as they recently walked hand in hand at the Mumbai airport. Their picture with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni also went viral on social media. Amid all the talk, it was impossible to not notice Saba’s refreshing fashion game. Saba is a model-actress-singer who has acted in films and web series, the most recent being Rocket Boys alongside Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. A scroll through her Instagram feed will tell you that she loves to experiment with her style, colours, and fabrics while making it a point to own everything she wears. Check out these six photos for proof.
Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Danish Islam/ Instagram
A red crop top styled with a bubble-gum pink midi skirt. Saba carries this bright OOTD with an even brighter smile. Colour combinations like these make it harder for people to not notice you in a room.
Photo Credit : Saba Azad/Rupangi Grover/ Instagram
Here, the Feels like Ishq actress is seen donning a three-piece co-ord set with panache and sass. To break the monotony of the outfit, Saba opts for a pair of brown sneakers.
Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Instagram
Saba rocks a blush pink satin mini dress in this picture. The plunging neckline adds much oomph to the overall look.
Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Roshini Kumar/ Instagram
Here she styles a yellow bralette with a checkered high-waisted pair of pants. This easily becomes a bold, unique, and striking sartorial choice.
Here Saba keeps it minimal, as she is clad in a simple, yet stunning deep-neck black dress. The minimal and fresh makeup elevates the look even further.
Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Prerna Nainwal/ Instagram
The singer has draped her mother’s beautiful saree in this picture. This yet again proves that sometimes, less is more.
Photo Credit : Saba Azad/ Jayant Ugra/ Instagram
