Sabrina Carpenter Birthday: Checking singer's red carpet evolution from Disney sweety to glamorous diva

Sabrina Carpenter knows her way around the red carpet. The singer-actress can dress great for every event, from Disney Channel premieres to award presentations and concerts. From her debut red carpet appearance in 2012 to her most recent appearances, the young star's style has definitely evolved. On her 23rd birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter attends Variety's Power of Youth in 2013 and just look how cute she looks!
Sabrina Carpenter attended World Premiere Of Disney's "Planes: Fire & Rescue" and looked like a queen in black attire.
Sabrina Carpenter arrived at the opening night green carpet for 'WICKED', looking all classy.
Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards and looked glamorous.
The Disney actress looks gorgeous at the Radio Disney Music Awards.
For the first time, Sabrina Carpenter attended the Met Gala this year. Wearing a custom look designed by Julien Dossena at Paco Rabanne, the “Fast Times” singer is certain to set the internet alight.
