Sabrina Carpenter Birthday: Checking singer's red carpet evolution from Disney sweety to glamorous diva

Sabrina Carpenter Birthday

Sabrina Carpenter knows her way around the red carpet. The singer-actress can dress great for every event, from Disney Channel premieres to award presentations and concerts. From her debut red carpet appearance in 2012 to her most recent appearances, the young star's style has definitely evolved. On her 23rd birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her red carpet looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images