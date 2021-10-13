Sacha Baron Cohen Birthday: From Borat to The Dictator, here are 6 best roles played by the actor

Sacha Baron Cohen is most known for duping celebrities into exposing their real and sometimes humiliating personalities in his two HBO shows, "Da Ali G Show" and Showtime's "Who Is America?" However, in a number of big-screen roles, Baron Cohen has shown legitimate acting skills, notably the ability to carry a song. While most people associate Sacha Baron Cohen with his comedic work, in which he seems to have no bounds, there is more to the English actor than that. Cohen has been an actor for almost 25 years, and his career isn't limited to comedy. He has also had several highly praised theatrical parts.Of course, the most of his work has been in comic roles, including productions in which he alters his appearance to trick people into disclosing real truths about themselves. In this picture gallery, we've rated his greatest 6 flicks.
This political satire written by and starring Baron Cohen is directed by Larry Charles. His Admiral-General Aladeen is a dictator of the fictional North African country of Wadiyar.
Sacha Baron Cohen rose to prominence in 2006. Cohen, who was previously known for his part on the TV series Ali G Indahouse, landed his first major Hollywood live-action role in Will Ferrell's Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Ferrell played Ricky Bobby in the film, which was a parody of car racing.
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Sacha Baron Cohen's 2006 film, established him as a household celebrity. This was comparable to his Ali G TV character, in which he disguised himself as Borat Sagdiyev and went off to explore America.
It should come as no surprise that one of Sacha Baron Cohen's greatest films was directed by Martin Scorsese. Hugo, which was released in 2011, is the film in question. The film recounted the tale of a kid who lives alone in a Paris train station in the 1930s.
There have been many adaptations of Les Miserables, the most recent of which starred Sacha Baron Cohen. Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe star in Tom Hooper's adaptation of the historical musical about a man who has been pursued for years by a cruel police officer.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Baron Cohen secretly recorded this sequel to his 2006 faux documentary in the hopes of revealing it before the presidential election. The plot revolves on his character delivering his wild 15-year-old daughter Tutar to Mike Pence.