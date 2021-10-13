Sacha Baron Cohen Birthday: From Borat to The Dictator, here are 6 best roles played by the actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen is most known for duping celebrities into exposing their real and sometimes humiliating personalities in his two HBO shows, "Da Ali G Show" and Showtime's "Who Is America?" However, in a number of big-screen roles, Baron Cohen has shown legitimate acting skills, notably the ability to carry a song. While most people associate Sacha Baron Cohen with his comedic work, in which he seems to have no bounds, there is more to the English actor than that. Cohen has been an actor for almost 25 years, and his career isn't limited to comedy. He has also had several highly praised theatrical parts.Of course, the most of his work has been in comic roles, including productions in which he alters his appearance to trick people into disclosing real truths about themselves. In this picture gallery, we've rated his greatest 6 flicks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images