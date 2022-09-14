Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on the telly screens, which has been entertaining the audience for the past 14 years. The show has a massive cast, yet every character has its unique personality and features, which makes them loved by the fans. Over the years, there have also been some character replacements in the show. The most latest among them is Taarak Mehta’s role, which will now be played by actor Sachin Shroff. Here are some popular actors who replaced the previous stars of the show.
Taarak Mehta
It is a very pivotal role in the show, as the character plays the best friend and firebrigade for show lead Jethalal. The role was earlier essayed by Shailesh Lodha for 13 years and now Sachin Shroff will be seen playing it very soon.
Anjali Mehta
Anjali Mehta is Taarak Mehta’s wife and she is shown to be very diet conscious and positive woman. The role was earlier played by actress Neha Mehta, but she left the show in 2020. Now Sunayana Fozdar is playing the role.
Sonu Bhide
The role of Sonu was earlier played by the actress Jheel Mehta, then she was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali, who was part of the show for some years. Now actress Palak Sindhwani is playing the role.
Tapu
The role earlier played by the actor Bhavya Gandhi for 10 years and after that he was replaced by the actor Raj Anadkat.
Sodhi
Balwinder played the character of Sodhi from 2008-2013 and was replaced by Laad Singh Maan for over a year. After he returned to the show, he was seen playing Sodhi till June 2020, before Balwinder took his place in the show. Now Gurucharan Singh is playing the role.
