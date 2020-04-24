X
Home
/
Photos
/
Sachin Tendulkar
/
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Check out the legendary cricketer's BEST family moments

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Check out the legendary cricketer's BEST family moments

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the 'God of Cricket' turns a year older today. On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, check out the legend's family moments.
2679 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar

    Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar

    Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the 'God of Cricket' turns a year older today. Not many know but his journey in cricket started when he fell from a tree on a Sunday evening and it infuriated his brother Ajit, who sent him to cricket coaching classes as punishment. Since then, there has been no turning back for him. Known to be one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, Sachin is a recipient of many accolades and awards including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Vibhushan. The legendary cricketer will not be celebrating his birthday this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. Fans around the world are respecting his decision and showering him with birthday wishes. The cricketer's personal life has always created as much buzz as his professional life. On 24th May 1995, Sachin married Anjali Mehta, a daughter of well-known industrialist Ashok Mehta. The couple dated for more than five years before tying the knot. They have been married for more than a decade now. Sachin and Anjali are proud parents of two beautiful kids, Sara and Arjun. Both Sara and Arjun are stars in their own right. On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, check out the legend's family moments.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    When Sachin Tendulkar joined Instagram, he shared a beautiful selfie with his family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Family goals

    Family goals

    At the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Sachin Tendulkar happily posed for the shutterbugs with his beautiful family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Proud moment

    Proud moment

    His daughter Sara completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School and completed her graduation in medicine from the University College of London. Here's a pic from her graduation day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Daddy's girl

    Daddy's girl

    Sachin Tendulkar shares an amazing bond with his daughter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Family who vote together

    Family who vote together

    Though we miss Sara in this snap, here's the rest of the family members showing off their inked finger.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Sara and Sachin Tendulkar's selfie is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Vacay goals

    Vacay goals

    Here's a pic of Sachin Tendulkar enjoying his vacation with wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From promotions to pay disparity, 5 times the star took a stand for actresses
Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From promotions to pay disparity, 5 times the star took a stand for actresses
Alia Bhatt: Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi star\'s THROWBACK photos before she became a leading actor
Alia Bhatt: Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi star's THROWBACK photos before she became a leading actor
Sanjay Dutt\'s daughter Trishala can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money; Here are her STUNNING pics
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money; Here are her STUNNING pics
FRIENDS: The love for pizza to relationship issues, 8 things fans relate to from the iconic show
FRIENDS: The love for pizza to relationship issues, 8 things fans relate to from the iconic show
7 Times Kiara Advani flaunted her love for THIS expensive accessory which costs worth a holiday; Find out
7 Times Kiara Advani flaunted her love for THIS expensive accessory which costs worth a holiday; Find out
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: 10 Times Bollywood\'s \'IT\' couple gave major style goals
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: 10 Times Bollywood's 'IT' couple gave major style goals

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement