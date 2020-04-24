Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Check out the legendary cricketer's BEST family moments

1 / 9

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the 'God of Cricket' turns a year older today. Not many know but his journey in cricket started when he fell from a tree on a Sunday evening and it infuriated his brother Ajit, who sent him to cricket coaching classes as punishment. Since then, there has been no turning back for him. Known to be one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, Sachin is a recipient of many accolades and awards including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Vibhushan. The legendary cricketer will not be celebrating his birthday this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. Fans around the world are respecting his decision and showering him with birthday wishes. The cricketer's personal life has always created as much buzz as his professional life. On 24th May 1995, Sachin married Anjali Mehta, a daughter of well-known industrialist Ashok Mehta. The couple dated for more than five years before tying the knot. They have been married for more than a decade now. Sachin and Anjali are proud parents of two beautiful kids, Sara and Arjun. Both Sara and Arjun are stars in their own right. On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, check out the legend's family moments.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani